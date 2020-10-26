Somaliland President meets Taiwan Representative to Somaliland

By: MODuale

Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi receives with Allen Chengwa Lou Taiwan’s Representative to Somaliland.

The two sides had in-depth discussions on Education, Trade, Health, ICT and the ways to bolster common shared principles and ties between Somaliland and  Taiwan.

This year, Taiwan and Somaliland established Representative Offices in each other’s countries, marking a new era in bilateral relations.

