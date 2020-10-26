AfricaNewsSomaliland Somaliland President meets Taiwan Representative to Somaliland October 26, 2020 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter By: MODuale Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi receives with Allen Chengwa Lou Taiwan’s Representative to Somaliland. The two sides had in-depth discussions on Education, Trade, Health, ICT and the ways to bolster common shared principles and ties between Somaliland and Taiwan. This year, Taiwan and Somaliland established Representative Offices in each other’s countries, marking a new era in bilateral relations. © Horn Diplomat 2020 Share this:TweetMoreWhatsAppShare on TumblrTelegramPrintPocketEmailLike this:Like Loading... HornDiplomat -Comments