IGAD Encourages Dialogue And Compromise In GERD Issue

“The negotiation of an arrangement to pave the way for a win-win agreement is the only solution for all’, Dr Workneh said. “The region cannot afford tensions and we should stay away from anything that would contribute to building them up between neighbouring countries that share history and are bound by a common destiny’, he added. ‘IGAD is confident in the African Union led process to bringing about a solution acceptable to Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt’, the Executive Secretary continued. He said his conviction that Reason will prevail for the benefit of all.