IGAD Encourages Dialogue And Compromise In GERD Issue

By: staff Writer

 The Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, encourages dialogue and compromise in bringing a solution to the negotiations on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt.

“The negotiation of an arrangement to pave the way for a win-win agreement is the only solution for all’, Dr Workneh said. 

“The region cannot afford tensions and we should stay away from anything that would contribute to building them up between neighbouring countries that share history and are bound by a common destiny’, he added. 

‘IGAD is confident in the African Union led process to bringing about a solution acceptable to Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt’, the Executive Secretary continued. 

He said his conviction that Reason will prevail for the benefit of all.

