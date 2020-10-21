Ethiopia repatriates 132 migrants from Beirut

About 132 Ethiopians have returned home from Beirut, Lebanon this morning.

Upon arrival at Bole International Airport, they were received by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to Ethiopian foreign ministry, Ethiopia has a plan to repatriate 3,289 citizens from Lebanon in the 9th round of the repatriation program.

