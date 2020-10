By: MODuale

Chairman of Somaliland Main Opposition Party Waddani Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi (Cirro) has tested positive for COVID19 and has quarantined himself at home.the leader said in a statement.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19,i will undergo 7 days self-quarantine. I have no complications and in good health at the moment. I’m grateful to Allah in all situations.” Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi Said on Twitter

