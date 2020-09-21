Taiwan hands over medical supplies to Somaliland to fight COVID-19

By: MoDuale

Taiwan Representative to Somaliland Allen Chenhwa Lou on Sunday handed over 400 cartons medical supplies including Taiwan made surgical masks, N95 masks, PPE, protective clothing, and face shields to the Somaliland Ministry of Health.

The Somaliland minister of health Omar Ali Abdillahi and Taiwan Representative to Somaliland Allen Chenhwa Lou have agreed to proactively enhance bilateral medical cooperation and combat COVID-19 hand in hand.

Taiwan has donated 51 million masks to countries around the world since April when 10 million masks went to medical workers in the United States and 11 countries in Europe to help protect users from the coronavirus.

To date, Somaliland has recorded 934 cases of COVID-19, 795 have recovered and 31 have died, according to Somaliland covid19 website

