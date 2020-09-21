By:

Press Release on Youth inclusion in Peace-building processes and meaningful Youth engagement

We, the members of the above coalition with more than 11 youth organizations working on empowering youth, women, and children on conflict prevention, peace-building, and sustainable development goals in Somalia and Somaliland, recognize all efforts of the governments done by to contain and prevent the rapid spread of Covid-19.

As a coalition, our members are working in various parts of Somaliland and Somalia including Puntland, South West, and Mogadishu, with a collective resolve to alleviate the destabilizing impact of Covid-19 and help our communities recover quickly from the pandemic through community sensitization and education, combating fake news, distribution of relief materials and monitoring of public policies.

As a coalition, we are concerned about the level of youth inclusion in both peace-building processes and decision-making institutions. A recent UNDP report estimates over 70% of the population are under the age of 30, thus they are a minority of all decision-making institutions. Only a few elders and politicians have the final say of every sector of the society, including Peace-building, politics, tradition, and civil society matters. Since the Youth are marginalized in politics and peace-building efforts, the armed voices got the opportunity to attract the unemployed marginalized youth – and this is the problem in Somalia. We cannot achieve sustainable peace and security without including the youth – who are the majority of the population, in decision-making institutions.

As a coalition, we are calling for the governments of Somaliland and Somalia to a take serious steps in achieving meaningful youth engagement, since both sides are expecting to have elections by 2020/2021, so, it is the time that the Youth voices to be listened and heard enough and to include the election process.

