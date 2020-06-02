AfricaNewsSomaliland Somaliland: Second minister tests positive for coronavirus June 2, 2020 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Somaliland Minister of post Mr Abdiweli Sufi Jibril By: Staff writer Somaliland Minister of post Mr Abdiweli Sufi Jibril has tested positive for COVID19. Abdiweli Sufi becomes the second cabinet member to be infected with coronavirus in Somaliland. Earlier Today, Somaliland Minister of investment Mohamed Ahmed (Awad) has tested positive for the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Somaliland Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday 26 new COVIDー19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases to 358. This figure represents a major increase in new cases after the Ministry of Health recorded fewer cases in the past month. Somaliland has conducted 1401 tests so far with 22 deaths and 48 recoveries. This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates. © Horn Diplomat 2020 Share this:TweetWhatsAppShare on TumblrTelegramPrintLike this:Like Loading... HornDiplomat -Comments