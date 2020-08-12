Somaliland: heavy rains and flash floods destroy houses in Salahley

Two people were reportedly injured and more than 100 community and government buildings were destroyed, including a hospital, and schools and other goverment and private buildings
The floods have also coused the displacement of more than 5,000 people, including IDPs who lost their livestock to the recent drought in Salahley district.
Preliminary reports indicate that 80 percent of the city’s shops were damaged. Some of the affected people have reportedly moved up and down the area after the floods damaged their settlements.