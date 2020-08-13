Somaliland:Contract Signature Event for the Maydh Jetty Construction Project in Erigavo

PRESS RELEASE
On 11 August 2020, the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Development hosted the contract signing event for the construction of the new Maydh jetty in Erigavo city, Sanaag region. The construction of the jetty is among the recently approved projects funded by the Somaliland Development Fund (SDF) and implemented by the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Development.
At a strategic level, Maydh is identified as one of the several ports and harbours for development under NDP2. Upon completion of the construction, which is expected to take 18 months. Maydh jetty is expected to improve interconnectivity by sea between Berbera and Sanaag and parts of Togdheer regions, hence spurring economic growth potentially benefiting about 750,000 people. Ultimately, once completed, Maydh jetty will enhance food security, employment, and livelihoods of the people in these regions through a swift supply of fish and other commercial goods.
At the local level, the immediate beneficiaries of the project will be about 10,000 local fishing communities and traders. The project is expected to result in improved landing and mooring infrastructure for fishing communities and other traders, thus opening opportunities for larger vessels to dock. It will also facilitate the transport of increased fish catch to the market, as well as other commodities. Finally, the project is planned to complement the investments made under the first phase of SDF in cold storage and ice-making facilities in Lasurweyn, Hiis and Maydh.
The contract signature event was officiated by the Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Development, Saed Sulub Mohamed, the Governor of Sanaag Region, Eng. Ahmed Osman Hassan, the Mayor of Erigavo City, Ismail Haji Nur, and the Mayor of Maydh, Hussein Sh. Abdirahman Sh. Saeed.
During the ceremony, the Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Development thanked the SDF and its donors for the continued support to the people of Somaliland. He reiterated “The Somaliland Development Fund is supporting two important projects in Maydh, namely the construction of the jetty as well as the feasibility study and design of the Maydh-Erigavo road (Tab’a road).” The Minister further added that the construction of this economic infrastructure would boost the economic development of the regions as well as the country in general. He concluded by emphasizing the need for the people of Sanaag to recognize the importance of peace and security to the development of the region.
While echoing the Minister, the Governor of Sanaag stated: “The people of Sanaag have paid the heavy price of instability and insecurity; we should now prioritize our development.” In the same event, the Mayor of Maydh said that “We are very delighted to witness the signature and launching event of the construction of the jetty. We are looking forward to witnessing the completion of the project.”
The Somaliland Development Fund – Phase 2 (SDF2) covers the period 2018 – 2024. SDF2 is conceived as an inclusive economic development programme, supporting the GoSL in delivering infrastructure that is relevant for inclusive economic development. It focuses on sustainable investments that spur job creation and fast growth, while at the same time laying the foundation for long-term resilience and development, leading to a more stable and peaceful Somaliland. SDF2’s ambitions are fully aligned with the NDP2 and reflect the priorities set out in Somaliland Vision 2030. SDF is funded by contributions from the governments of the United Kingdom, Denmark, and the Netherlands.
