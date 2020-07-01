Taiwan and Somaliland to set up representative offices: Taiwan MOFA

By: MoDuale

Taiwan and Somaliland have signed an agreement to set up representative offices in each other’s territory, the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced Wednesday.

The agreement was signed in February, and will help foster Taiwan’s cooperation with African countries and expand Taiwan’s presence in East Africa, said Foreign Minister Joseph Wu.

Wu stressed that the offices were official in nature, despite falling short of mutual diplomatic recognition.

“We’ve signed an agreement with Somaliland to establish good relations. A Taiwan Representative Office will be set up in this independent country on the Horn of Africa. We’re thousands of miles apart, but share a deep-seated love of freedom & democracy. “Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile,The government of Somaliland welcomes the agreement to set up representative offices . “The Government of Somaliland identified issues of mutual concern, including building-bridges of diplomacy; opening missions to boost political and socioeconomic links between the Republic of Somaliland and the Republic of China (Taiwan).”Said Somaliland MFA Statement on Twitter

The announcement came after a report on Tuesday by the Somaliland Chronicle, which cited sources as saying that Somaliland President Musa Bihi Abdi had appointed a representative to Taiwan.

This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates. © Horn Diplomat 2020

Like this: Like Loading...

HornDiplomat -Comments