Djibouti to prepare ground for Somalia-Somaliland talks restart

“On the resumption of the Somalia Somaliland talks at the technical committees level, Djibouti is preparing the ground for successful negotiations. It is necessary to be patient, prudent, and remove all obstacles that could detail the process.” the Djiboutian Foreign Affairs Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf tweeted on Tuesday.
on June 14, Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi met in Djibouti, The meeting was hosted and chaired by President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti.
Somalia did not explain the reasons for their request for the postponement, but it emerged that the Somalia government is currently facing mounting political pressure from both the opposition and the regional administrations over the impending elections.
