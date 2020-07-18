Ethiopian Prime Minister arrives in Eritrea on working visit

By: MoDuale

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Dr. Abiy Ahmed, arrived in Asmara in mid morning hours today for a working visit to Ertrea.

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki accorded warm welcome to the Ethiopian Prime Minister and his delegation on arrival at Asmara International Airport .Ethiopian PM arrives in Eritrea on working visit

The two leaders will discuss further consolidation of the warm bilateral ties between the two countries as well as enhancement of regional cooperation. The  Ethiopian Prime Minister is accompanied by State Minister Ambassador Redwan Hussein and Speaker of Parliament Mr. Tagesse Chaffo. According to Eritrean Information  Minister Yemene G. Meskel via Twitter

