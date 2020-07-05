Somalia resumes domestic flights 

By: MoDuale

Domestic flights officially resume in Somalia more than three months after government suspended due to coronavirus.

The resumption of flights was announced during a ceremony at Aden Adde Internationsl Airport in Mogadishu attended by Government officials. According to Senior Journalist Harun Maruf

On July 2, The Somalia cabinet has approved the resumption of domestic flights which were suspended from April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Friday.

Ismael Mukhtar Omar, the government spokesman confirmed the move, saying domestic flights that were suspended in mid-April will now resume on Sunday with strict health guidelines.

“The Cabinet has approved the reopening of domestic aviation services following COVID-19,” Omar said.

Mahdi Gulaid, Somali Deputy Prime Minister said in allowing the resumption of the flights, the cabinet took into consideration measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

