Eritrea President Departs to Egypt for 3-Day official Visit

By: Staff Writer

The Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki has departed to Egypt in mid morning hours today for a three-day working visit. HornDiplomat reports

According to Eritrea Information minister Yemane G. Meskel, The Presidential delegation includes Eritrea Foreign Minister Osman Saleh  and President Adviser Yemane G/ab. The Cairo visit comes closely in the heels of similar visits to Ethiopia & Sudans in recent weeks.

