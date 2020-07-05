Eritrea President Departs to Egypt for 3-Day official Visit

By: Staff Writer The Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki has departed to Egypt in mid morning hours today for a three-day working visit. HornDiplomat reports Eritrea President Departs to Egypt for 3 Days Working Visit According to Eritrea Information minister Yemane G. Meskel, The Presidential delegation includes Eritrea Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and President Adviser Yemane G/ab. The Cairo visit comes closely in the heels of similar visits to Ethiopia & Sudans in recent weeks.

This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates. © Horn Diplomat 2020

Like this: Like Loading...

HornDiplomat -Comments