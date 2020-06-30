Ethiopia:Prominent Oromo Singer Hachalu Hundessa Shot Dead

By: Staff Writer The prominent Oromo singer Hachalu Hundessa has been shot dead.

An Ethiopian Police official has confirmed the prominent Singer killed last night in Addis Ababa at an area called Gelan Condominiums. According to Addisstandard, Addis Ababa Police Commission Commissioner Getu Argaw told EBC Haacaaluu, 36, was shot dead in Akaki Kality Sub City Wereda 4, Galan Condominium site. Investigations are launched and “some suspects” are under police custody. The Commissioner has appealed for calm. Meanwhile, The Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali expressed condolences to all who are grieving the loss of the “incredible and shining young artist Haacaaluu Hundeessaa.” And said they were expecting reports of the investigations. “We are at a time when, by understanding the depth. Source: HornDiplomat & Addisstandard

