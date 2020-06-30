By: MoDuale
Abukar Dahir Osman Baale, Somalia’s top diplomat at the UN, will become one of the vice presidents of its General Assembly after the East African country was voted to the position on Monday.
Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, president of the current 74th session of the UNGA, announced the results in a letter to all members.
“Congratulations to the Somali government and people! Also, I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the brotherly people and the country of Turkey volkan_bozkir and you have our full support @unga75, we are looking forward to working with you,” said Amb Abukar on twitter
Ambassador Abukar is among 21 Vice Presidents for the 75th session of the UN General Assembly. Traditionally the world’s most powerful nations and those with permanent seats on the Security Council do not run to be a president or vice president of the General Assembly
Somalia served in this capacity the following times:
1963-64: Dr. Hassan N. Elmi
1979-1980: Abdirizak H. Hussien/HE Ahmed M. Aden”Qaybe”
1986-87: Abdullahi S. Osman
Meanwhile, The United Nations office in Somalia welcomes the election of Somalia representative to the UN, Amb. Abukar Osman, as a VP of the UNGA’s 75th session
“The United Nations in Somalia welcomes the election of the country’s representative to the world body, Amb. Abukar Osman, as a Vice-President of the UNGA’s 75th session – the first time since 1986-87, and a sign of Somalia’s progress since then and its return to international affairs!”UNSOM said on Twitter