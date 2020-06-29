Somaliland congratulates Malawi new president Lazarus Chakwera

Malawi's newly elected President Lazarus Chakwera greets supporters after being sworn in in Lilongwe, Malawi, June 28 2020.
By: Staff Writer

Somaliland representative To Kenya Ambassador Bashe Awil omar has congratulated Malawi opposition leader Dr.Lazarus Chakwera upon his election as president.

Ambassador Bashe Said:”On behalf of the Somaliland people, we would like to congratulate President Lazarus Chakwera  as the incoming President of the Republic of Malawi following the Tuesday presidential election! .”

“As you embark on your new responsibilities, Your Excellency, we wish you good health and success, and look forward to working with you for the progress of our two nations! #Somaliland” Omar Added

 

Dr Chakwera was declared the winner in the rerun vote, beating the incumbent Peter Mutharika.

He received 58.57 per cent of all of the votes in the repeat poll after the Malawi’s constitutional court annulled Mr Mutharika’s victory in the May 2019 election, citing vote tampering.

