Somaliland congratulates Malawi new president Lazarus Chakwera

By: Staff Writer
Somaliland representative To Kenya Ambassador Bashe Awil omar has congratulated Malawi opposition leader Dr.Lazarus Chakwera upon his election as president.
Ambassador Bashe Said:”On behalf of the Somaliland people, we would like to congratulate President Lazarus Chakwera as the incoming President of the Republic of Malawi following the Tuesday presidential election! .”
“As you embark on your new responsibilities, Your Excellency, we wish you good health and success, and look forward to working with you for the progress of our two nations! #Somaliland” Omar Added