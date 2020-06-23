AfricaNewsSomaliland Somaliland lifts all coronavirus restrictions June 23, 2020 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter By: MoDuale The government of Somaliland has officially lifted all Covid_19 restrictions including flights, schools, meetings, social gatherings and all other businesses. The announcement comes after the Health Ministry has reported 18 new Coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The government says social distancing measures will stay in place, and masks are still required in indoor public locations. On March 25, 2020, Somaliland closes all land borders and halts movements except Food commodities, fuel and Medicine amid fears of COVID-19 Somaliland has recorded 681 confirmed cases and 28 deaths from Covid-19 since the virus arrived in late March. Confirmed COVID-19 cases have exceeded 9.1 million globally, with over 472,000 fatalities and more than 4.5 million recoveries, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University. This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates. © Horn Diplomat 2020 Share this:TweetWhatsAppShare on TumblrTelegramPrintLike this:Like Loading... HornDiplomat -Comments