Somaliland Closes Borders To Prevent Spread of COVID19

By: Mohamed Duale
Somaliland closes all land borders and halts movements except Food commodities, fuel and Medicine amid fears of COVID-19. Horndiplomat reports
The government of Somaliland also imposed all Airport arrivals will be placed in a compulsory quarantine for 14 days of their expenses.
“We close all land borders with Ethiopia, Djibouti and Somalia, and halt movements except Food commodities, fuel and Medicine. Arrivals from the Airport will be placed in a compulsory quarantine for 14 days at their expenses. Civil servants to work from home except those doing essential work.” Said Somaliland National Preparedness Committee for COVID19 Statement
There is no confirmed case of COVIDー19 in Somaliland.
