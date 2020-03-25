Somaliland Closes Borders To Prevent Spread of COVID19

0
Somaliland Closes Borders To Prevent Spread of COVID19

By: Mohamed Duale

Somaliland closes all land borders and halts movements except Food commodities, fuel and Medicine amid fears of COVID-19. Horndiplomat reports

The government of Somaliland also imposed all Airport arrivals will be placed in a compulsory quarantine for 14 days of their expenses.

“We close all land borders with Ethiopia, Djibouti and Somalia, and halt movements except Food commodities, fuel and Medicine. Arrivals from the Airport will be placed in a compulsory quarantine for 14 days at their expenses. Civil servants to work from home except those doing essential work.” Said Somaliland National Preparedness Committee for COVID19 Statement

There is no confirmed case of COVIDー19 in Somaliland.

Meanwhile, Somaliland Minister of Interior Mohamed Kahin Ahmed announced the government decision to deploy the military on streets to disband public gatherings  ” Government to deploy army in the streets to disperse social gatherings to enforce social distancing as a measure to prevent #COVIDー19.”Minister Kahin Said

On Mar 23, 2020, Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed has announced the closure of all Ethiopia’s borders to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID19).

He said the National Defence Forces were ordered to halt as of today the movement of people along all borders, with the exception of incoming essential goods to the country.

This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates.

© Horn Diplomat 2019

HornDiplomat -Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply