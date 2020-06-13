Djibouti prez confirms meeting between Somalia , Somaliland presidents

By: MoDuale
Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh announces he will chair a historic meeting between Pres Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo of Somalia and Pres Muse Bihi Abdi of Somaliland on Sunday. Guelleh says effort is a follow up of the mediation initiated by Ethiopian Prime minister Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali in Feb.
“Tomorrow in Djibouti, I will chair a meeting between President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and President Moussa Bihi Abdi to follow up on the mediation efforts between the two leaders. I have also invited Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to attend the discussions.” Said President Ismail Omar Guelleh on Twitter
Agenda for the summit between the two leaders has not been released but according to sources the two main topics of discussion will be to build confidence between the two sides and start a process that can lead to a negotiated settlement. According to Senior journalist Harun Maruf
The two leaders met in Addis Ababa in February this year. A planned follow-up meeting in Somaliland, engineered by Ethiopia PM Abiy Ahmed, failed to materialize due to stern disagreement by political actors in Hargeisa, the Somaliland capital.