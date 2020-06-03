AfricaNewsSomaliland Somaliland records 18 new COVID-19 cases as tally rises to 376 June 3, 2020 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter By: MoDuale Somaliland’s health ministry on Wednesday confirmed 18 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total tally of infections to 376. Dr Mohamed Abdi Hergeye, The director-general of the ministry of health said the majority of the latest cases were recorded in Hargeisa which have 13 and 5 Borame. Dr Hergeye said six people recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of people who have been discharged from hospitals to 54. This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates. © Horn Diplomat 2020 Share this:TweetWhatsAppShare on TumblrTelegramPrintLike this:Like Loading... HornDiplomat -Comments