Somaliland records 18 new COVID-19 cases as tally rises to 376

By: MoDuale

Somaliland’s health ministry on Wednesday confirmed 18 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total tally of infections to 376.

Dr Mohamed Abdi Hergeye, The director-general of the ministry of health said the majority of the latest cases were recorded in Hargeisa which have 13 and 5 Borame.

Dr Hergeye said six people recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of people who have been discharged from hospitals to 54.

