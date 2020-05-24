Somaliland Congratulates Eritrea on the 29th Independence Anniversary

Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi has congratulated the people and Government of Eritrea for its 29th Independence Anniversary on 24 May 2020.
“On behalf of the people of the Republic of Somaliland, I extend my warmest congratulations to the people of Eritrea on the 29th National Independence Anniversary. Happy Independence Day to all our Eritrean brothers & sisters. wish you more success, strength & prosperity.” Said President Muse Bihi Abdi on Twitter
Eritrea is celebrating its 29th independence anniversary on the same day that the Muslim faithful is observing the post-Ramadan Eid festivities.
Eritrea celebrated the 29th anniversary of its independence. Yemane Gebremeskel, Eritrea’s Minister for information, announced on his Twitter page that the theme for this year’s celebration is “Resilience and Progres”.
The Eritrean president, President Isaias Afwerki delivered anational address in which he touched on a myriad of issues from COVID-19 to the struggle of independence and the journey ahead in terms of nation-building.
“… we must realize that we are grappling with a complex situation. The mystery of this pandemic – which does not know borders or other limiting parameters – cannot be deciphered and conclusively inferred on the basis of brief observation,” he said before outlining measures to combat the virus.
Amongst others: consolidating and enhancing our long-term capabilities and strategies of prevention; develop a mechanism for testing that initially starts er all with a sample and base-line data but whose scope will ultimately be extended to cover citizens inside the country as well as abroad and that will include periodic monitoring.
He also mentioned: enforcing strict modalities of control for the movement of p – normative or irregular – to and from the country and better equipping existing health facilities and manpower resources.