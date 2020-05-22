Saudi Arabia announces Eid Al-Fitr will start on Sunday

Eid Al-Fitr celebrations will begin in on Sunday May 24, according to authorities in Saudi Arabia. (AFP/File Photo)
RIYADH: Eid Al-Fitr will begin on Sunday May 24, authorities in Saudi Arabia have announced.

According to Arab News, the Shawwal moon was not sighted, meaning Saturday will be the last day of Ramadan.

More to follow…

