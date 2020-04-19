Saudi Arabia lifts ban on Somalia’s livestock imports

By:Mohamed Duale

Saudi Arabia has lifted a ban on livestock imports from Somalia, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture announced on Sunday. HornDiplomat reports

Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA) Statement Said “The Ministry temporarily lifted the ban on importing live meat (living livestock) from the Republic of Somalia, with the aim of strengthening local markets with imported livestock, in line with the role and responsibilities of the Ministry in ensuring food supply.”

The ministry indicated that it is expected that at least 600 thousand sheep and 100 thousand camels would arrive in the local market, within 30 days, after the expiration of the regular quarantine period, stressing that this procedure was taken after setting all conditions for quarantine as a guarantee to protect the Kingdom from the risks of animal epidemic diseases (COVID-19).

