Saudi Arabia lifts ban on Somalia’s livestock imports

By:Mohamed Duale
Saudi Arabia has lifted a ban on livestock imports from Somalia, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture announced on Sunday. HornDiplomat reports
Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA) Statement Said “The Ministry temporarily lifted the ban on importing live meat (living livestock) from the Republic of Somalia, with the aim of strengthening local markets with imported livestock, in line with the role and responsibilities of the Ministry in ensuring food supply.”
وزارة البيئة:
تم رفع الحظر عن استيراد المواشي الحية من الصومال.#السعودية #البيئة
— أخبار السعودية (@SaudiNews50) April 18, 2020