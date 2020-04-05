Ethiopia reports its first death of a COVID19 patient

By: Mohamed Duale

Ethiopia has reported its first death of a COVID-19 patient, a 60-year old woman who was in treatment at a hospital in the capital since March 31. Horndiplomat reports

The country’s Health minister Lia Tadesse has confirmed the first death of a COVID-19 patient “It is my deepest regret to announce the first death of a patient from #COVID19 in Ethiopia. The patient who was in critical condition after being admitted to Eka Kotebe hospital was in ICU care and strict medical follow up. My sincere condolences to the family and loved ones.” Lia Tadesse Ethiopia minister of health said on twitter

Earlier today, Ethiopian Public Health Institute confirmed Five more individuals were tested positive for COVID19 within the last 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases to 43. The five cases were detected out of 59 laboratory tests.

This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates.

HornDiplomat -Comments