Somaliland closes schools, bans public events amid coronavirus fears

By: MoDuale

Somaliland on Tuesday closed schools across the country and banned all public gatherings, including sports events, for 4 Weeks. The decision was announced by Somaliland National preparedness committee on Coronavirus .

The statement also mentioned the suspend of flights from eight countries such as China, Somalia, Kenya, Italy, Iran, France, South Korea and Spain.

The president of Somaliland Muse Bihi Abdi yesterday officially announced that the nation is free of coronavirus outbreak amid global widespread fears.

“There is no one who has Coronavirus in Somaliland .”President Bihi

1 of 2

Cases rise in Africa

The pandemic’s global death toll has reached almost 5,000, while the global number of cases has surpassed 132,000, according to the WHO, which is the health agency of the United Nations. About 68,000 victims have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the virus.

Meanwhile, the virus has spread to at least up 20 countries on the African continent, with Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia, Sudan, Benin, Liberia, Tanzania and Guinea all confirming their first case in this week.

Other African countries that reported cases of the disease are Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Senegal, Togo, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), South Africa, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Gabon and Ghana. Most of the countries’ totals are still in single figures.

This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates. © Horn Diplomat 2020

Like this: Like Loading...

HornDiplomat -Comments