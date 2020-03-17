Somaliland closes schools, bans public events amid coronavirus fears

By: MoDuale
Somaliland on Tuesday closed schools across the country and banned all public gatherings, including sports events, for 4 Weeks. The decision was announced by Somaliland National preparedness committee on Coronavirus.
The statement also mentioned the suspend of flights from eight countries such as China, Somalia, Kenya, Italy, Iran, France, South Korea and Spain.
The president of Somaliland Muse Bihi Abdi yesterday officially announced that the nation is free of coronavirus outbreak amid global widespread fears.
“There is no one who has Coronavirus in Somaliland.”President Bihi
