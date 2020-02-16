Somaliland rejects proposed visit by Ethiopia PM, Somalia president

By: Jama Farah, Horndiplomat Contributor

Somaliland has rejected a planned joint visit by Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

On 15 February,  Unconfirmed source indicates a proposed visit to Hargeisa by Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed and Somalia President Mohamed Abdilahi Farmaajo on the initiative of the PM.

Somaliland’s chairman of House of Elders Suleiman Mohamoud Aden as saying PM Abiy Ahmed was “pushing for a joint visit to Hargeisa by him and Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.”

Meanwhile, Sources confirmed to Horndiplomat the government of Somaliland has officially rejected Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Ali and Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdilahi Farmaajo request to visit the capital of Somaliland Hargeisa.

The visit comes after  Presidents of Somaliland Muse Bihi Abdi and Somalia Mohamed Abdilahi Farmajo met Ethiopia for first-ever high-level direct face-to-face meeting reportedly brokered by Ethiopian Prime minister Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali.

 

This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates.

© Horn Diplomat 2020

 

