Somaliland rejects proposed visit by Ethiopia PM, Somalia president

Breaking: #Somaliland government officially rejected Ethiopian PM @AbiyAhmedAli and #Somalia 's President @M_Farmaajo request to visit capital of Somaliland Hargeisa. pic.twitter.com/UJQn3IcKrC

BREAKING: #Somaliland’s chairman of House of Elders Suleiman Mohamoud Aden says #Ethiopia PM Abiy Ahmed is pushing for a joint visit to Hargeisa by him and #Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo. pic.twitter.com/A6LhQX5DjI

— HornDiplomat (@HornDiplomat) February 16, 2020