Somalia tops list of 2019 most corrupt countries-Transparency International

The campaign body Transparency International has for the 13 th year running ranked Somalia the most corrupt country in the world placing it in the same league as South Sudan and Syria.

Somalia has however rubbished the TI reports in the past. Finance Minister Abdirahman Beileh dismissed the assessments as false and unreliable in 2018 noting the ‘habitual labelling’ of Somalia as the most corrupt in the world was not based on facts since Transparency International never sought Somalia’s side of the story.