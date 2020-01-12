Sultan Qaboos of Oman, who died on 10 January 2020, at the age of 79 after almost five decades on the throne. Since the news broke around the world, condolences have been pouring in.
Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi has sent on Saturday message of condolences to the people and government of Oman on the passing of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said.
“On behalf of the people and government of Somaliland, we are deeply saddened to learn the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, the Sultan of Oman. The region lost a great statesman and peace-maker. Our condolences and sympathy go to the people and the government of Oman.”President Muse Bihi Said on Twitter.