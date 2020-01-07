Somaliland dismisses The establishment of Red Sea, Gulf of Aden council

Somaliland government reiterates its previous position to disregard and not cooperate with the policies, programs, and activities of the Arab/ African member states bordering the Red Sea.Horndiplomat Reports
The following statement was issued today by the Somaliland Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Republic of Somaliland hereby reiterates its previous position to disregard and not cooperate with the policies, programs, and activities of the Arab/ African member states bordering the Red Sea, so long it’s excluded and denied its rightful position among the important stakeholders. Somaliland is a sovereign country and will not delegate its territorial waters to any other country.
Somaliland recognizes the strategic importance of the Red Sea for the peace and security of the region and in principal welcomes the need to develop a common position to protect these waters. Because of that recognition Somaliland has long been committed to safeguarding and ensuring that the territorial waters straddling its 850 KM coastline remain safe and secure from piracy and other forms of terrorism.
We believe that safeguarding the security of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden waters concerns all countries that share these coastal waters, and we support multilateral solutions to our common challenges. However, Somaliland will not recognize the formation of any blocs that exclude legitimate stakeholders based on arbitrary, irrelevant or discriminatory or discriminatory criteria.
Somaliland looks forward to any cooperation that actively contributes to the security and prosperity of this area, without compromising the sovereignty of any country. Somaliland views its peace, and stability and prosperity as intimately tied into that of the region as a whole and will continue to work with all stakeholders on all matters and efforts in which shared interests can be pursued in an equal mutually beneficial manner.
