Former Somalia Presidents Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud visit hospitals to meet with victims of the bombing.
The two leaders accused the govt of “failing its responsibility” to protect civilians from terror attacks.
After the visit, the former of head of States held a press conference in Somali capital Mogadishu and said that the current government failed its strategy towards the security of the horn of African Nation.
” What we have seen today is very tragic and you know the number of people who died in the attack. This is un-Islamic and inhuman, Somali people need to get together to fight who are killing our people day and day out” Former president Sharif Sheikh Ahmed said in a news conference in Mogadishu on Saturday.
He questioned the the way the government dealt the situation and said ” we don’t know weather the government is helping the terrorist or the public.
At least 78 people have been killed and more than 100 wounded in a car bomb attack in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday, authorities said.
“The number of the dead from the blast is still increasing, we now have 78 dead and 125 injured,” the director of the private Aamin Ambulance service, Abdukadir Abdirahman Haji, the media.
Police officer Mohamed Hussein said the blast targeted a tax collection centre during the morning rush hour.
Those wounded include children and several university students who had been travelling in a bus, Hussein said.
