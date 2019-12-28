Turkey condemns terror attack in Mogadishu, dispatches a military cargo airplane to bring the injured Somali citizens to Turkey for treatment.
Press Release Regarding the Terror Attack in Mogadishu
We strongly condemn and curse the terror attack perpetrated with a bomb-laden vehicle in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia today, claiming lives of many people including two Turkish citizens.
We convey our condolences to the families of our citizens who lost their lives in the attack and the brotherly people and the Government of Somalia; wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and speedy recovery to the injured. A Turkish military cargo airplane has been dispatched to Mogadishu to bring the injured Somalia citizens to Turkey for treatment.
#Turkey sends military plane full of emergency medical aid to #Somalia.#Mogadishu pic.twitter.com/rjlzfbnPtx
— HornDiplomat (@HornDiplomat) December 28, 2019