Somaliland Govt Denounces the Cruel Killing of  Mr. Abdinassir Muse Dahable, a young Somalilander, Aviation expert working in Mogadishu

Somaliland government denounces the cruel killing of Mr. Abdinassir Muse Dahable, a young Somalilander and aviation expert working in Mogadishu, Somalia.

The following statement was issued today by the Somaliland Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Government of the Republic of Somaliland denounces the cruel killing of Mr. Abdinassir Muse Dahable, a young Somalilander, Aviation expert working in Mogadishu, Somalia.

While every loss of life is deeply regrettable, we are deeply concerned that this incident is a direct retaliation to the ongoing airspace dispute that has resulted in the weaponization of Somaliland airspace by our neighboring country Somalia. We call on the administration in Mogadishu to respect the international airspace conventions and not further weaponize them.

We urge a through and independent investigation into this tragic loss and bring the perpetrators responsible for this atrocious act to Justice.

The Government of Somaliland also urges Somaliland citizens residing in Mogadishu Somalia to stay vigilant, cautious and report any incidents of incitement or violence targeting towards Somalilanders.

We extend our deepest condolences to his family, and friends and hope that they receive swift justice for this horrible loss.

Like this: Like Loading...