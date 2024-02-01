Somalia Ranked the Most Corrupt Country Globally in the Latest 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index

By: Transparency International

The index (CPI) ranks 180 countries and territories around the globe by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, scoring on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

According to Transparency International, more than two-thirds of countries have scores below 50 out of 100 on corruption indices, indicating significant corruption issues. The global average remains stagnant at 43, with the majority of countries showing little or no progress and some even experiencing declines over the past decade.

Both authoritarian and democratic leaders are said to be undermining justice, something which increases impunity for corruption, and even encouraging it by eliminating consequences for criminals.

“Corrupt acts like bribery and abuse of power are also infiltrating many courts and other justice institutions across the globe. Where corruption is the norm, vulnerable people have restricted access to justice while the rich and powerful capture whole justice systems, at the expense of the common good.”

The report does not absolve the countries that are perceived to be least corrupt and are said to have an impunity problem of their own with their companies and citizens involved in corruption abroad when they engage in bribery to boost their businesses.

For the sixth year in a row:

Denmark heads the ranking, with a score of 90.

Finland and New Zealand follow closely with scores of 87 and 85, respectively.

Norway (84), Singapore (83), Sweden (82), Switzerland (82), the Netherlands (79), Germany (78) and Luxembourg (78) complete the top 10 this year.

Meanwhile, countries experiencing conflict or with highly restricted freedoms and weak democratic institutions tend to score worst. This year:

Somalia (11), Venezuela (13), Syria (13) and South Sudan (13) are at the bottom of the index.

Yemen (16), Nicaragua (17), North Korea (17), Haiti (17), Equatorial Guinea (17), Turkmenistan (18) and Libya (18) are the next lowest performers.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, despite improvement in some countries, most maintain a low score. The regional average is 33, the world’s lowest. Scores in the Middle East and North Africa region show little improvement with an average of 38, reflecting ongoing struggles with political corruption and conflict.

Addressing Sub-Saharan Africa’s corruption problem, the index notes:

“Despite a regional survey ranking corruption among the most important problems that Africans want their governments to address, the 2023 CPI shows that countries in Sub-Saharan Africa have a long way to go in their fight against corruption.”

Below is the list of African countries, from least to most corrupt with their global rank:

Seychelles – 20 Cabo Verde – 30 Botswana – 39 Rwanda – 49 Mauritius – 55 Namibia – 59 Sao Tome and Principe – 67 Benin – 70 Ghana – 70 Senegal – 70 Burkina Faso – 83 South Africa – 83 Cote d’Ivoire – 87 Tanzania – 87 Tunisia – 87 Morocco – 97 Ethiopia – 98 Gambia – 98 Zambia – 98 Algeria – 104 Egypt – 108 Sierra Leone – 108 Malawi – 115 Angola – 121 Niger – 125 Kenya – 126 Togo – 126 Djibouti – 130 Eswatini – 130 Mauritania – 130 Gabon – 136 Mali – 136 Cameroon – 140 Guinea – 141 Uganda – 141 Liberia – 145 Madagascar – 145 Mozambique – 145 Nigeria – 145 Central African Republic – 149 Zimbabwe – 149 Central African Republic – 24 Congo – 158 Guinea Bissau – 158 Eritrea – 161 Burundi – 162 Chad – 162 Comoros – 162 Democratic Republic of Congo – 162 Sudan – 162 Libya – 170 Equatorial Guinea – 172 South Sudan – 177 Somalia – 180

Corruption will continue to thrive until justice systems can punish wrongdoing and keep governments in check. When justice is bought or politically interfered with, it is the people that suffer. Leaders should fully invest in and guarantee the independence of institutions that uphold the law and tackle corruption. It is time to end impunity for corruption.

– François Valérian, Chair of Transparency International

Like this: Like Loading...