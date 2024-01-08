Ethiopia , Somaliland Military Chiefs Discuss Military Cooperation

By: staff writer

Chief of the General Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces, Field Marshal Birhanu Jula discussed military cooperation with the Chief of General Staff of Somaliland’s Armed Forces, Maj. – Gen Nuh Ismail Tani.

according to Ethiopian state media, The military delegation of Somaliland led by Maj. – Gen Nuh Ismail Tani was received by Ethiopian general officers upon arrival at the Ethiopian Ministry of Defense.

“The General Commander of the Armed Forces of Ethiopia, Field Marshal Birhanu Julana, and the General Commander of Somaliland, Major General Nuh Ismael Tani, have discussed the possible ways to work together on military cooperation,” said Somaliland National Defense Force post on X “formerly Twitter”

The Chiefs of General Staff of Ethiopia and Somaliland explored ways how to work together in the military cooperation sphere.

