Ethiopia, Somaliland planning ministers agree to boost bilateral cooperation

By: Staff writer

Somaliland Minister of Planning and National Development Ahmed Mohamed Diriye and his Ethiopian counterpart Dr. Fitsum Assefa Adela held a meeting in Addis Ababa.

The ministers agreed to boost bilateral cooperation in planning and development.

“The Ministers of Planning and Dev’t of Ethiopia and the Somaliland Republic agreed to work together on dev’t plans and various needs of the two countries. The Minister of Planning and Development of Ethiopia, H.E Dr. Fitsum Asefa, received and spoke to H.E Dr. Ahmed Mohamed Dirir,” said a statement by Ethiopia’s planning ministry on X (formerly Twitter).

They both agreed to appoint a technical committee to pave the way for the accord’s implementation.

“the Minister of Planning and National Dev’t of the Republic of Somaliland, in her office. In their discussion, the two ministers expressed that they are interested in working together on various dev’t works; They confirmed that they would work together on various issues based on the dev’t needs of the two countries.” the statement added

Cooperation between different Somaliland and Ethiopian government agencies will strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

