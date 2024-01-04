Somaliland populaces overwhelmingly support MoU signed between Somaliland and Ethiopia

By M.A. Egge

In the last forty-eight hours throughout Somaliland, there has been a lot of talk about the historic agreement in the city of Addis Ababa, between the governments of Somaliland and Ethiopia, which contributes highly to the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of economy, trade and cooperation.

The enthusiastic discussion of this issue has led to the fact that every gathering place such as public transport, tea places and every place where the community of Somaliland meets, dwell on the agreement between Somaliland and Ethiopia, which the people have greatly welcomed.

Some of the people of Hargeisa who spoke to the media noted that it was high time that the agreement has come for Somaliland to take advantage of its marine resources, as it strives to make its society prosper having not been recognized as a sovereign state for over three decades while the country was steadily progressing.

The people generally celebrated the development and profusely and congratulated the president and his delegation in Ethiopia on the cooperation agreement they signed in Ethiopia.The community living in Hargeisa described the statements made by the authorities and the people of Somalia as timely and should supported to the hilt.

They called for the nation to unite and rally behind the cause of successful development for the good of the people and the nation at large.

