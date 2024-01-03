Ethiopia has agreed to recognize Somaliland: State Minister Misganu Arga

By: BBC AMHARIC

Ethiopia’s state minister of foreign affairs, Misganu Arga announced that the Ethiopian government will accept the statement that it has reached an agreement to obtain “global recognition” from Ethiopia, which would establish the independent Somaliland as a country.

This message conveyed by Ambassador Misganu is the first opinion given by the Ethiopian government regarding the fact that Ethiopia will recognize Somaliland to get a sea gate.

Yesterday, Monday, December 23, Ethiopia announced that it had reached an agreement with Somaliland that would allow it to have a sea gate for military and maritime trade. 2016 has been.

On that day, it was announced by the two governments that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somaliland President Moses Bihi signed a memorandum of understanding.

After the signing ceremony, the National Security Adviser to the Prime Minister, Ambassador Redwan Hussain, stated to the media, said that according to the memorandum of understanding, Ethiopia will get a 50-year coastal lease agreement.

On the other hand, Ethiopia will give the share of Ethio Telecom or Ethiopian Airlines to Somaliland, Redwan announced.

Somaliland President Moses, who spoke at the agreement, indicated that his country will get additional benefits from Ethiopia for the 20 km wide coastline that it will lease.

The President in his speech; Ethiopia will be the first African country to officially recognize the Republic of Somaliland.

Somaliland, which declared its independence from Somalia almost 33 years ago, has not yet been recognized as a country by any country, continental or international institution.

After yesterday’s agreement, the Somaliland Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation’s statement issued last night also echoed the issue of recognition.

In a statement, the ministry announced that Somaliland had signed a memorandum of understanding to provide a sea gate to Ethiopia in return for “international recognition”.

“This historic agreement will formally recognize the Republic of Somaliland and ensure that it will have access to the sea for its navy,” he said in a statement explaining the theme of the agreement.

In a message shared by the president of Somaliland, Muse on his X page; “In the memorandum of understanding, Ethiopia recognizes the Republic of Somaliland; “Somaliland will give the sea to Ethiopia’s navy and commercial use under a 50-year lease,” he added.

Although Ethiopia’s agreement to recognize Somaliland was raised repeatedly by Hargeisa, there was no explanation or confirmation from Addis Ababa.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Deta, Ambassador Misganu, in a message sent on his X page today, announced that Ethiopia also shares this issue raised by Somaliland.

The Minister of State, who shared the profile given by the Somaliland Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on his Twitter page; In the message attached to the statement, they said, “We accept the statement given by the government of Somaliland,” and indicated that the Ethiopian government agrees with the issues raised in the statement.

This agreement, which is said to have been made between Ethiopia and Somaliland, has provoked anger on the part of Somalia, which considers Somaliland as a part of its territory.

In an emergency meeting on Tuesday, the Somali government cabinet said that the agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland has no legal basis and cannot be enforced.

The Somalia government has summoned the ambassador to Ethiopia, Abudlahi Warfa, for an urgent meeting.

