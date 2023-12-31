Somaliland President arrives in Ethiopia for an official state visit

By: Horndiplomat staff

The president of the Republic of Somaliland Muse Bihi Abdi arrives in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for an official state visit.

Ethiopia Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen and high-ranking government officials warmly welcomed President Abdi upon arrival at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

President Abdi is expected to meet and confer with various heavyweights of the Ethiopian government on a host of regional and bilateral issues.

This story has been updated with additional information.

