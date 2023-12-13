UK announces significant support for 500,000 internally displaced Somalis

UK announces £25 million to support internally displaced Somalis.

The funding is part of a £40 million package to be announced by the UK Development Minister at the Global Refugee Forum on 13 December.

On 13 December, the British Embassy in Mogadishu pledged a further £25 million to support internally displaced Somalis. The funding will target those vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, by improving living conditions and access to basic services, ensuring greater land tenure security and providing life-saving humanitarian support in the event of a climate shock.

The announcement was made by UK Development Minister, Andrew Mitchell, at the Global Refugee Forum, and formed the majority of a £40 million pledge to support refugees and internally displaced people worldwide, with a particular emphasis on those worst-hit by climate change.

Speaking at the Global Refugee Forum, International Development Minister, Andrew Mitchell, said:

“The number of people forced to leave their homes due to conflict or crisis rose from 89.3 million in 2021 to 108.4 million in 2022 and is estimated to further rise to over 110 million this year. These numbers are unprecedented.

“Today’s package will provide host countries with the support they need to help whole communities to thrive while also reducing the risk of exploitation. Together, we can ensure that refugees can live in safety and dignity with the education and skills they need to return home when conditions allow them to do so.”

This most recent funding announcement by the UK will provide vital support to more than 500,000 of Somalia’s most vulnerable over the next five years via the UN’s International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and our existing Danwaadag programme, providing support to displaced Somalis.

Not only will this new tranche of funding provide humanitarian support and basic services such as food, hygiene and water, but it will also improve informal settlement conditions and help displaced Somalis secure greater land rights, reducing the risk of forced evictions.

In this way, the Danwaadag programme will look to tackle the causes of displacement in Somalia, rather than treating its symptoms.

Celestin Frantz, Chief of Mission, IOM Somalia, said:

“The recent floods in Somalia have emphasized the importance of enhancing the resilience of communities affected by displacement in light of increasingly unpredictable challenges.

“IOM remains steadfast in its dedication to the UNSG Action Agenda on Internal Displacement and we are grateful for the commitment of the British Embassy Mogadishu in supporting our durable solutions work. Danwadaag is one of the largest durable solutions consortia working in Somalia, and IOM is proud to lead this joint effort with a range of partners from various levels of government, the UN system, and international and local NGOs.”

This new funding once again demonstrates the UK’s role as a key partner to Somalia and will strengthen the Federal Government of Somalia’s ability to develop durable solutions to climate change and its very real consequences for Somali people, saving lives and livelihoods.

