Somaliland Central Bank governor participates in 18th Islamic Banking Conference in Bahrain

Somaliland Central Bank governor Dr. Ali Abdullah participated in the 18th Islamic Banking Conference in Bahrain, organized by The Islamic Development Bank and Central Bank of Bahrain.

The conference attended by heads of numerous central banks of Islamic nations and different Islamic financial scholars discussed “How to develop sustainable plans for the economy and oil exports, and create a stable economy that depends on Islamic investment”.

Dr. Ali has forged close cooperation with the international financial organizations, particularly sharia-based institutions since he was appointed to head the institution.

