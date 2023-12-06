Kenya Senate Speaker, Somaliland Ambassador Discuss Promoting Bilateral Ties

By: Staff writer

Speaker of The Kenya Senate Amason Jeffah Kingi and Somaliland Ambassador to Kenya Mohamed Ahmed Mohamoud discussed promotion of the ties between two nation.

Statement Speaker of Kenya Senate Hon Kingi posted on this Twitter were as follows;

Kenya and the Republic of Somaliland enjoy ties that stretch back to days under British colonial rule which bequeathed them almost similar systems and structures of governance at independence.

These relations have in recent decades been deepened and strengthened through bilateral engagements that have yielded great benefits to the citizens.

It is against this cordial and fraternal backdrop that I met in my office at Parliament Buildings this afternoon, H.E. Dr Mohamed Ahmed Mohamoud, the Somaliland Ambassador to Kenya, during which we explored new avenues for collaboration and partnerships between our governments and their various institutions, including Parliaments of the two countries.

We deliberated on the need to enhance trade between Kenya and Somaliland by facilitating easy movement of people and commodities between the two countries, which can be greatly bolstered by allowing direct flights between Nairobi and Hargeisa. I committed to take up the matter with the relevant arms of government, and explore ways in which Parliament can support such positive engagements.

