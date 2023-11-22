Somaliland Government Denounces This Morning’s Attacks on Civilians in the Eastern Region of Somaliland and pointed out the Puntland administration behind the attack.

The following statement was issued today by the Somaliland Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Government of the Republic of Somaliland denounces the attack by a coalition of terrorists entities, and the Puntland Administration of the Federal Government of Somalia on innocent civilians in Buqdharkeyn town earlier this morning. This attack resulted in casualties and was an act of barbarity as well as a clear violation of international law.

The Puntland Administration of Somalia and terrorists’ entities will be held responsible for this heinous act. This coalition with the support of the Federal Government of Somalia have a history of destabilizing Las’anod and the surrounding areas, repeatedly sowing discord and violence on Somaliland soil.

This attack is also an attempt by the Puntland Administration of Somalia to divert attention from its own internal crisis. The Government of Somaliland, however, will not allow the suffering of innocent civilians being used as a political tool to continue.

The Government of Somaliland is committed to the safety and security of its citizens and will take all necessary measures to protect its citizens in the Sool region of Somaliland. The Government of Somaliland will not hesitate to defend its internationally recognized territory against any form of aggression.

Like this: Like Loading...