Somaliland Police arrest habitual conman preying in on unsuspecting women traders

By M.A. Egge

The Somaliland Police Force has apprehended a habitual conman who preys on unsuspecting small business owners and fraudulently siphon their e-cash through their own mobile phones. He targets the women gender.

Officers from the Mohamud Haybe police station (Qudhac Dheer) has arrested suspect Mohamed Abdi Farah, who is accused of robbing several mothers and robbing them in a conniving manner.

The commander of the station, Mohamud Haybe Major Khadar, Mohamud Omar, said that they arrested the suspect, Mohamed Abdi Farah, the son of Fatumo Ibrahim, and noted that the victim, Qadan Musa Abdillahi, stole the sim card her mobile phone, and had withdrawn a sum of 950,000 Somaliland Shilling.

He noted that an intricate web of manhunt in a network that involved many people managed to cage in the suspect and nab him at last.

No fewer than five ladies had fallen victim of the conman as he posed as a buyer in their shops and asks for their phones to insert his card to pay the bills, only to flip and steal theirs where he cashes in elsewhere.

The accused is said to have been previously arrested on similar charges that may have not stuck but this time round the evidences is overwhelming.

The police said that he would be arraigned in court immediately.

Many victims have brought forth their complaints.

