Somaliland executes 5 men for murder 

By: STAFF WRITER

Somaliland has executed five men for murder in Hargeisa on Wednesday.

A statement issued by the office of the persecutor general stated the executed people and the crimes that they were convicted of.

The executions took place in Mandhera prison, According to the Attorney General, President Bihi signed the execution orders in August this year.

In accordance with the order from the high court in Somaliland, the government of Somaliland has carried out execution to the following criminals for the crimes that they were convicted of at around 7:30 a.m.

1: Ismail Ahmed Ismail was executed after he murdered Abdi Mahad Aden Mohamed

2:Abdirashid Mohamed Askar was also executed after he killed Mohamed Ali Hersi

3:Liban Khadar Aden has been executed for the manslaughter of Abdale Ahmed H Abdi

4:Hamse Ali Ismail was executed for the murder of Muse Jama Aden

5:Hussein Arab Muse was executed by firing squad after he murdered intentionally Ali Aden Geele

Like this: Like Loading...