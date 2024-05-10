Ethiopia and Somaliland sign MoU for police training program

Ethiopia and Somaliland have signed an agreement in Addis Ababa, under which Ethiopia will train new police forces in Somaliland.

The Somaliland Police Force published on its Facebook page on Thursday that the President of the Ethiopia Police University, Deputy Commissioner General Mesfin Abebe, and the head of training of the Somaliland Police Force, Gen. Abdi Ahmed Tiir, signed the agreement regarding the training of police forces.

However, they did not provide further details about the deal. The agreement followed Somaliland Police Chief Mohamed Aden Saqadhi’s recent visit to Ethiopia where he met with the Ethiopian Federal Police Commissioner.

