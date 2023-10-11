UN Human Rights Council stated that the recognition of Somaliland is an opportunity for the people of the Horn of Africa

The United Nations Human Rights Council suggested that recognizing a sovereign Somaliland will contribute to a safer, more prosperous future for all the people of the Horn of Africa.

the 54th Regular Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council held on Tuesday 10 October 2023 at the Geneva deliberated on the importance of recognizing Somaliland.

Ali Mohamed, one of the experts of the United Nations Human Rights Council, greatly praised the development of Somaliland and said;

“The recognition of Somaliland will contribute greatly to regional stability, encouraging cooperation and dialogue between nations. Somaliland has already demonstrated that it is a reliable partner in fighting against terrorism and piracy; this recognition will at least strengthen that cooperation. ” Ali Mohamed, The universal human rights council.

He added, “Recognising a sovereign Somaliland will contribute to a safer, more prosperous future for all the people of the Horn of Africa. This is why we call for your support in this cause; together, we can make this a reality, inspiring many people in the Horn of Africa and beyond. We can change the course of history and give hope to those who fought for liberty and democracy” Ali Mohamed, The universal human rights council.

The cause of the Independence of the Republic of Somaliland to reach the United Nations Human Rights Center is said to have come about through the efforts of the leaders of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomats around the world paid to the development of the cause of recognition.

