Dahabshiil $300,000 Dollars cash to the Wajaale Fire Relief and Victims Support Committee, the largest donation made by a local company

By Goth Mohamed Goth

Mr. Abdirashid Mohamed Said, the CEO of Dahabshiil Group of Companies has urged the Somali community and Somaliland people to play an important role in assisting and supporting the businessmen who have lost their wealth in the market of Wajale.

Dahabshiil Group of Companies handed over its donation in form of $ 300,000 Dollars cash to the Wajaale Fire Relief and Victims Support Committee, the largest donation made by a local company.

“If everyone pays five hundred and thirty dollars ($530), ten thousand people can pay, it’s a very small amount of money when distributed like that. Its estimated that the investors in have invested property worth nearly one billion dollars in Wajaale, and compared to the property lost in the fire which is estimated to be $ Five Million and Three Hundred Thousand Dollars, which is small compared to the overall investment. We are calling on all Somaliland citizens living in the country and abroad to contribute greatly to the rescue of the Wajale. We must all work together to rebuild this crucial hub depended on by so man,” Mr. Abdirashid said.

Mr. Abdirashid Dahabshiil said that the Wajale market is the most important and active in Somali business. Wajaale is described as the backbone of Somali people economy and wealth.

On the other hand, the Dahabshiil company has announced that all money sent victims of the fire in Wajale market will be free of charge.

Dahabshiil Company has always been at the forefront of helping the Somali community when disaster strikes.

Like this: Like Loading...