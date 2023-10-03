Ethiopian Airlines Expands Djibouti Flight Service

By:Ethiopianmonitor

ADDIS ABABA – Ethiopian Airlines is set to expand its services to Djibouti city with the addition of three weekly flights.

The national flag carrier has announced today that the additional flights will start as of November 1, 2023.

“Commencing additional three-night flights, we will be serving Djibouti seventeen times a week,” the airline says.

In the same month, Ethiopian will begin new thrice-weekly services to Gatwick Airport and increase its London Connectivity to 10 times a week.

It will also launch thrice weekly passenger services to the Central African Republic’s capital Bangui from November 15, 2023.

Announcing the Bangui flight service, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew said: “As a true pan Africa carrier, Ethiopian will continue to expand its flights in Africa.”

The carrier will resume serving Bosaso of Somalia with four times weekly direct flights from Oct 29, and add four more flights services to/from Bujumbura beginning Oct 31.

Currently, Ethiopian Airlines serves more than 145 domestic and international passenger and cargo destinations.

