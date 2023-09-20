The UK Government has announced a further £5 million in funding for the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) Trust Fund to support Somalia’s Security Forces.

The new funding was announced during a meeting between Somalia’s National Security Advisor, Hussein Sheikh Ali, and the UK’s Deputy National Security Adviser for International Affairs, Dame Sarah MacIntosh during her visit to Somalia last week.

The funding builds on the UK’s substantial contributions to date through the UNSOS Trust Fund, which provides non-lethal logistical support to the SSF, which will include food, shelter and lifesaving medevac support. UK funding will provide ongoing support to the operations against al-Shabaab, but also assist Somalia Security Forces to build capacity as they take on greater responsibility for security.

Deputy National Security Adviser, Dame Sarah MacIntosh, said:

The UK and Somalia security partnership is important for bringing stability and security to Somalia and the region. The UK will continue to support Somali-led efforts to combat terrorism and restore stability in recaptured areas of the country.

The UK continues to support the Somali Government as they pursue a more stable and secure Somalia. UK-Somali collaboration across the security, economic and development sectors is delivering a brighter future for Somalis.

Significant progress has been made in Somalia over the last decade. The international community must remain committed in support of Somalia’s aims for a sustainable, affordable and accountable security sector. The transition from ATMIS to Somali-led security remains our collective goal.

The UK is providing bilateral support to Somalia as it steps up the fight against al-Shabaab. The UK is a partner of both the Somali Security Forces (SSF) and the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) through the UNSOS Trust Fund.

Since 2022 the UK has committed over £10 million in support of Somali Security Forces via the UNSOS Trust Fund.

The UK also provides bilateral voluntary contributions for military stipends to ATMIS, providing over £47 million since 2022.

Further information on the UK-Somalia development partnership can be found here.

